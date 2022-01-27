Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Forgotten music by composers from diverse backgrounds to premier on BBC Radio 3

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 6.14pm
The BBC Philharmonic orchestra will perform three works by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges; Margaret Bonds; and Ali Osman in Salford, Greater Manchester on February 2, which will be broadcast from 2pm.

The orchestral and string quartet pieces were discovered through new research conducted by the Diverse Composers scheme, which is run by Radio 3 and the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC).

The seven researchers who are working with the Diverse Composers scheme (BBC/PA)

The scheme was launched in autumn 2020 to “expand the breadth and diversity of what is accepted as belonging to the classical music canon”, the station said.

It also intends to “recognise and celebrate black, Asian and ethnically diverse composers across the centuries”.

Seven researchers were awarded funding in spring 2021 and they are currently unearthing pieces of music that have been rarely performed or not commercially available as recordings.

Broadcasters Tom McKinney and Linton Stephens will introduce the concert, called Celebrating Diversity in Classical Music, which will premiere some of the forgotten pieces.

The programme will also include solo piano works – by composers Nathaniel Dett, Kikuko Kanai, and Julia Perry – performed by concert pianist Clare Hammond.

A pre-recording of students from the Royal Northern College of Music playing two rare string quartets by the French composer Bologne will also be presented.

Alan Davey, BBC Radio 3 controller, said: “BBC Radio 3 is all about expanding the classical canon through new commissions and unearthing those from the past that might forever be lost without a platform for audiences to discover them.

“We’re grateful to the Arts and Humanities Research Council for supporting us and enabling us to take steps to ensure that unfairly forgotten figures are welcomed again into the Western classical canon for future generations.”

Alongside the concert, two BBC Radio 3 Arts & Ideas podcasts by Christienna Fryar will feature discussions with the seven researchers on the composers they are focusing on and the music they are unearthing.

Professor Christopher Smith, AHRC executive chair, added: “These performances, made possible by the work of leading arts and humanities researchers in tandem with Radio 3’s reach and platform, make an important contribution to expanding the breadth and diversity of the classical music canon.

“AHRC is proud to help ensure that these sublime compositions will be heard for generations to come.”

A further concert based on the research is scheduled to be broadcast this autumn.

Afternoon Concert: Celebrating Diversity in Classical Music will air on BBC Radio 3 from 2pm on February 2, and will be available on BBC Sounds.

