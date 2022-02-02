TV series about making of The Godfather releases teaser starring Miles Teller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Miles Teller stars in a new teaser trailer for The Offer, a TV series exploring the making of classic film The Godfather.

The short clip features voiceovers which describes the Oscar-winning movie as “a metaphor for the American dream”.

“This is not just some gangster film. This is a story about a family. It’s Shakespeare,” the voiceover says.

Parts of the iconic Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles feature in the clips.

The trailer also shows the introduction of the Godfather’s opening line “I believe in America…” which is then followed by part of its famous theme tune.

Teller, who will play Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy, stars alongside Matthew Goode, Juno Temple and Dan Fogler.

The Offer, from streaming service Paramount+, will tell of Ruddy’s experiences bringing The Godfather to the screen in 1972.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the film starred Marlon Brando as mafia boss Vito Corleone and Al Pacino as his son, Michael.

James Caan and Diane Keaton also starred in the film, which is widely considered one of the greatest ever made.

Teller replaced Armie Hammer in the role after the latter left the project in January 2021 following the emergence of explicit messages he allegedly sent.

In March last year, Hammer, 34, was accused of rape by a woman in Los Angeles. Police are investigating the allegation.