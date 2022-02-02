Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
TV series about making of The Godfather releases teaser starring Miles Teller

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 6.04am
Miles Teller stars in teaser trailer for The Offer (Ian West/PA)
Miles Teller stars in teaser trailer for The Offer (Ian West/PA)

Miles Teller stars in a new teaser trailer for The Offer, a TV series exploring the making of classic film The Godfather.

The short clip features voiceovers which describes the Oscar-winning movie as “a metaphor for the American dream”.

“This is not just some gangster film. This is a story about a family. It’s Shakespeare,” the voiceover says.

Parts of the iconic Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles feature in the clips.

The trailer also shows the introduction of the Godfather’s opening line “I believe in America…” which is then followed by part of its famous theme tune.

Teller, who will play Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy, stars alongside Matthew Goode, Juno Temple and Dan Fogler.

The Offer, from streaming service Paramount+, will tell of Ruddy’s experiences bringing The Godfather to the screen in 1972.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the film starred Marlon Brando as mafia boss Vito Corleone and Al Pacino as his son, Michael.

James Caan and Diane Keaton also starred in the film, which is widely considered one of the greatest ever made.

Teller replaced Armie Hammer in the role after the latter left the project in January 2021 following the emergence of explicit messages he allegedly sent.

In March last year, Hammer, 34, was accused of rape by a woman in Los Angeles. Police are investigating the allegation.

