Peter Andre to make West End debut in new Grease production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Peter Andre to make West End debut in new Grease production

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 11.16am
Peter Andre (Ian West/PA)
Peter Andre (Ian West/PA)

Peter Andre to make his West End debut this spring in a forthcoming production of Grease.

The 48-year-old singer will play radio presenter Vince Fontaine in certain performances of the classic musical’s run at the Dominion Theatre in London from May.

The stage show will be choreographed by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips and directed by Nikolai Foster.

Andre, known for hit tracks Mysterious Girl and Flava, said “I’m beyond excited to be making my West End debut playing Vince Fontaine in Grease at the beautiful Dominion Theatre.

“Grease is such an iconic musical and we can guarantee audiences will have the most wonderful evening listening to songs we all know and love. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Dan Partridge, who previously starred in Hairspray and Mamma Mia! in the West End, will play Danny Zuko, while Olivia Moore, who has had roles in Waitress and Heathers, will portray Sandy.

The rest of the Pink Ladies will consist of Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo, Mary Moore as Jan, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Marty, and Eloise Davies as Frenchie.

The T-Birds will be made up of Paul French as Kenickie, Jake Reynolds as Doody, and Damon Gould as Sonny.

Also among the cast will be Jessica Croll playing Patty Simcox, Katie Lee as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns as Johnny Casino, and Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch.

Darren Bennett, who was previously in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at the Savoy Theatre, will play Officer Mailie and alternate with Andre as Vince Fontaine for certain performances.

They are joined by fellow cast members Jack Harrison-Cooper, Pearce Barron, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Ellie Kingdon, Remi Ferdinand, Kalisha Johnson, Imogen Bailey, Kevin O’Dwyer and Carly Miles.

The original Grease musical was produced in 1971 by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey and follows greaser Danny and Australian transfer student Sandy embarking on a summer romance and then finding themselves face to face again when Sandy moves to Danny’s school.

The stage production premiered in London in 1973 and has had many runs with varying casts over the years.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John played the classic star-crossed lovers in the 1978 film.

The new production of the musical will start previews from May 3, with a national press night on May 17.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier