Daniel Craig appears in Knives Out 2 teaser in Netflix 2022 film slate

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 2.28am Updated: February 4 2022, 5.14am
Daniel Craig appears in Knives Out 2 teaser in Netflix 2022 film slate (Matt Crossick/PA)

Daniel Craig appears briefly in a teaser trailer for Knives Out 2, as Netflix reveals its slate of new films for 2022.

The star studded trailer featured appearances from Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.

The streaming giant has announced the expansion of its “film universe” with 86 new titles coming this year and content dropping every week.

Craig is due to star in the highly anticipated follow up to Rian Johnson’s first Knives Out, which will see Detective Benoit Blanc travel to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects.

Revealed last in the Netflix trailer, a seaside town is shown and passengers boarding a boat turn to look at something off frame, as Craig comes into view.

He appears alongside an all star cast including  Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, and Kate Hudson.

Director Johnson reacted to the news on Twitter, posting a gif of the clip.

“I GIF’d! Just a tiny glimpse of the next Benoit Blanc mystery, much MUCH much more to come…” he said.

Fellow detective sequel Enola Holmes 2, starring Brown and Cavill as the famous sibling sleuths, is also slated for a 2022 release.

“There’s a great big world of new stories waiting to be discovered,” Netflix said, announcing the titles.

“This year the Netflix Film universe is expanding with brand new comedies, action-thrillers, mysteries, dramas, sequels and more…dropping every single week.

“From laughs to tears to heart-pounding, adrenaline-pumping, edge-of-your-seat suspense, there’s a movie for every mood.

“So turn the lights off and turn Netflix on because in here, every night is movie night.”

