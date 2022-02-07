I became the cone on The Masked Singer, says Aled Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I became the cone on The Masked Singer, says Aled Jones

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 12.30pm
Aled Jones was unmasked as Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer (Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot/PA)
Aled Jones has said he knew from the “first moment” that he wanted to be the Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer.

The classical singer dazzled the panel with his rendition of Escape (The Pina Colada Song) by Rupert Holmes before being unmasked in a semi-final double elimination alongside Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams, who was revealed to be Rockhopper.

Jones, 51, said he had previously disregarded stories that people had embodied their characters on the ITV show, but after two or three rehearsals “I became the cone”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “There was only one character for me and that’s the cone.

“I loved it from the first moment I saw it – it reminded me of Dusty Bin.

“I used to watch that (game show 3-2-1) religiously with my mum on a Saturday night and Traffic Cone had that face.”

Jones said he tried to hide his distinctive Welsh accent in the first week during his rendition of Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up but slipped when singing a Toy Story 2 classic.

“The second week I remember it was When Somebody Loved Me and in rehearsal I had really tried to disguise it, but actually in the performance I think I went for it a little bit too much because I sounded exactly like me in the first line.”

“I spent quite a long time trying to disguise it because for me it wasn’t a singing competition – it was a competition to trick the judges into not knowing it was me,” he said.

Jones revealed that his costume was 7ft 6in tall and he “regretted” choosing the Astley track because he “couldn’t breathe” while dancing and singing.

He said: “It’s massive and quite heavy.

“You can’t see your feet; it’s a traffic cone so it goes out, and so I would walk gingerly everywhere and they’d say you have to walk to a mark but I couldn’t see the mark.

“The costume was amazing. The head would come off, so we managed with three people – they’d lift the costume and I’d dive in.”

Jones added that it was “quite liberating” to have to entertain from behind a mask because in the classical music world “all the voices are quite exposed”.

He also revealed that he will be incorporating some of his performances from the show into his Cathedral Tour, including A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman.

Throughout his time on the show, many fans believed Traffic Cone to be comedian Rob Beckett.

Jones said: “I messaged him (Beckett) on Saturday night and said ‘We should tour together – this could be the start of a beautiful relationship’, but he was definitely not in the Traffic Cone costume because there wasn’t room for two – there was barely room for me.”

Last week, Jones’s daughter Emilia was nominated for the Bafta best leading actress award for her role in the film Coda.

Jones said: “I am so proud of her. She is such a hard-working, lovely person, and she puts her all into everything she does.

“I was singing, because I am going on tour at the end of the month, so I was practising, having not sung for a year-and-a-half with the dreaded Covid.

“I had a break and watched the Bafta ceremony on YouTube, where they did the nominations, and I jumped up and down because I was thrilled for her, but she never expects anything like that. She loves the work that she does and I’m just a proud dad.”

He added that his Cathedral Tour has been postponed twice because of coronavirus and it will be “very emotional” when he takes to the stage for his first concert.

