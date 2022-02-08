Kate Garraway among stars sporting T-shirts for Comic Relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate Garraway among stars sporting T-shirts for Comic Relief

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 12.02am
Kate Garraway is supporting Red Nose Day (Matt Holyoak/PA)
Kate Garraway, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Frankie Bridge are among the stars sporting T-shirts designed by artists including stylist Gok Wan, to raise money for Comic Relief.

Greg James and Claudia Winkleman can also be seen in the tops, which for the first time feature artwork from 11 creators from different disciplines, communities and backgrounds.

The designs range from street art to graphic design and illustrations, from almost a dozen artists, including TV presenter Gok Wan, digital illustrator Parys Gardener and cartoonist Gemma Correll.

Frankie Bridge
Frankie Bridge is supporting Red Nose Day 2022 (Matt Holyoak/PA)

Stars supporting the new Red Nose Day comic relief 2022 collection also include Marvin Humes, Sabrina Elba and McFly.

Last year, famous faces were sporting Charlie Mackesy T-shirts featuring artwork from his book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse.

Marvin Humes
Marvin Humes (Matt Holyoak/PA)

Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief, said: “This year’s collection is truly unique and captures exciting styles with bold, fun and uplifting designs for everyone to enjoy.

“From the incredible Gok Wan and his inspiring heart balloons design to the energetic jumping women print by Parys Gardener, a young digital artist who attends a creative project we fund.

“The money raised will be vital in supporting people that need our help the most.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis
Rose Ayling-Ellis (Matt Holyoak/PA)

Limited numbers of the new T-shirts are available at www.tkmaxx.com for £9.99, with at least £4 being donated to Red Nose Day, to support young people in the UK and around the world and help tackle poverty, violence and discrimination.

The Red Nose Day collection also includes aprons, tote bags, notebooks, tea towels, greetings cards and art cards.

Red Nose Day 2022 is on March 18.

