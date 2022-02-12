Mock The Week’s Ed Byrne pays tribute after death of comedy director brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mock The Week’s Ed Byrne pays tribute after death of comedy director brother

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 6.48pm
Ed Byrne (Ian West/PA)
Ed Byrne (Ian West/PA)

Comedian Ed Byrne has paid tribute to his younger brother Paul who has died aged 44.

The comedy director worked with talent including Roisin Conaty, Catherine Bohart and Sindhu Vee, and wrote for BBC Radio 4 shows such as Andrew Maxwell’s Late Agenda and Tim FitzHigham: The Gambler.

His TV work included Dara O Briain’s video game-inspired panel show Go 8 Bit and Jamali Maddix’s Hate Thy Neighbour series for Vice, in which the comedian interviewed extremist groups around the world.

A statement from his management said: “After a short illness we are extremely saddened to confirm Paul Byrne has passed away at 44.”

Ed, who regularly appears on BBC topical panel show Mock The Week, shared a tribute on Twitter.

The 49-year-old wrote: “Paul Byrne was a lot of things to a lot of people. A talented comedy director and stand up fixer, he was loved by so many.

“But to me, he was my pain-in-the-arse little brother and I will miss him so much. RIP Paul Byrne 1977-2022.”

Jason Manford was among the famous names from the comedy world paying tribute and sharing their condolences.

He said: “Oh Ed I’m so sorry, what a top bloke he was and my thoughts are with you and your family.”

David Baddiel added: “So sorry to hear this Ed. All best and thinking of you.”

Richard Herring said: “Much love to you Ed. He was loved by a lot of people and will be greatly missed.”

Irish stand-up Bohart said: “Ed, I’m so sorry for your loss. Paul made everyone around him feel higher in their own esteem. He will be so missed.”

Comedian Nabil Abdulrashid, who competed on Britain’s Got Talent, described Paul as a “nice man, always humble and thoughtful”.

He added: “I knew him for only about a year but he had a way about him that made people who just met him feel they’d known him for years.

“I am one of the last people he ever worked with and recognise how lucky I am.”

