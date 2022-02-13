Another celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice after tense skate-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Another celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice after tense skate-off

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 8.24pm
(Matt Frost/ITV)
Love Island star Liberty Poole has become the latest celebrity to get the boot from Dancing On Ice after losing in the skate-off to Kye Whyte.

The reality TV personality found herself in the sudden death round after taking a tumble during her performance earlier in the night.

Judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean voted to save BMX Olympic medal winner Whyte, with only Oti Mabuse backing Poole.

Dancing On Ice 2022
Liberty Poole and Joe Johnson (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)

After the result was announced, she said: “Even though I had that fall tonight – sometimes these things happen – I have honestly enjoyed every second and I am proud of myself because I have pushed myself this week.”

Poole also thanked her mother for being in the studio audience every week, adding: “She is my rock.”

Whyte and his professional partner Tippy Packard found themselves in the skate-off for a second week but once again managed to survive.

Earlier in the night, Poole suffered a fall during her skate to Right Round by Flo Rida.

The rollercoaster-themed routine saw her lifted by her professional partner Joe Johnson but lose her footing during the landing, dragging Johnson to the ice.

However, the pair quickly regained their feet and finished their routine just as the music ended.

She scored 28 points out of 40 – her highest score of the series.

Bez also took a tumble during an energetic routine dressed as a bee-keeper to Walking On Sunshine by Katrina and the Waves.

He scored 19.5 out of 40 but once again escaped the skate-off via the public vote.

Regan Gascoigne, son of former England footballer Paul, delivered a high-scoring routine to Shivers by Ed Sheeran inspired by his love of reptiles, earning 36.5 points out of 40.

Mabuse praised him for recovering from a small slip on the ice, saying: “It is OK to stumble. It makes you human.”

Virgin Money London Marathon 2021
Kye Whyte (PA)

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole was first on the rink, performing to House Of Fun by Madness, and also scored well with 34 points.

However, judge Christopher Dean was still critical, saying: “It was fun but it didn’t quite tickle my funny bone.”

Phillip Schofield also made his return to the ITV show after missing a week as he tested positive for Covid-19, with Stephen Mulhern stepping in to replace him.

As the show began, he said: “I had serious fomo, I have to tell you, made better by four or five gin and tonics. And well done to Stephen Mulhern as well. Fantastic. You are welcome.”

