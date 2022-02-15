Louis Theroux reveals what ‘terrifies’ him about documentary-making

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Louis Theroux reveals what ‘terrifies’ him about documentary-making

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 1.16pm
Louis Theroux reveals what ‘terrifies’ him about documentary-making (Amanda Benson/BBC Radio 4)
Louis Theroux reveals what ‘terrifies’ him about documentary-making (Amanda Benson/BBC Radio 4)

Louis Theroux has said the idea of documenting a story that turns to be “boring” terrifies him.

Theroux, who has had a 25-year career exploring topics from the world of neo-Nazi cults to the Church of Scientology, has revealed he likes “angst” when making documentaries.

The 51-year-old has a new three-part BBC Two documentary series, titled Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America, which explores the porn industry, the far-right and the rap world.

Louie Theroux on workouts
Louis Theroux has spoken about his new documentaries (Matt Crossick/PA)

Speaking on The Dotty Show on Apple Music, he said: “What terrifies me most on location is the idea of the story being boring, or just not being there in the way that I need it to be.

“I like grit, and I like angst.

“I like the feeling of being involved in worlds that are complex, but also in some way, threatening, even if it’s just emotionally threatening.”

The first film of his three-part series aired on Sunday, with Theroux exploring the rise of far-right ideology particularly in America, interviewing figures such as Nicholas J Fuentes, a 23-year-old white nationalist.

In another chapter, the Bafta-winning documentary maker will explore the porn industry as it deals with its own Me Too movement and the rise of platforms like OnlyFans.

Theroux will also immerse himself in the world of rap and hip-hop in the southern states of America, admitting he is a big fan of the genre.

On the podcast, Theroux performed a handwritten hip-hop rap in the persona of the Queen.

The broadcaster, who also performed the piece on The Russell Howard Hour in 2018, previously said he wrote the track for a comedy magazine while at university.

The next episode of Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America will air on BBC Two on Sunday February 20.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier