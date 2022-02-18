Robert Pattinson was told to change his ‘absolutely atrocious’ Batman voice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robert Pattinson was told to change his ‘absolutely atrocious’ Batman voice

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 3.12am
Robert Pattinson says his original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’ (Nick Ansell/PA)


Robert Pattinson has revealed he originally tried doing a different voice when playing Batman but was told to stop because it was “absolutely atrocious”.

The 35-year-old actor, who stars in the new film directed by Matt Reeves, said he had wanted to do the opposite of the caped crusader’s famous “gruff, gravelly” tones.

The highly anticipated film, The Batman, is due to be released next month and also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as mysterious villain the Riddler.


The highly anticipated film is due to be released next month and also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman (Matt Crossick/PA)

Speaking to American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Pattinson said that while wearing the famous suit it was necessary to speak “in a certain way”.

“Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite, I’m gonna go really whispery’,” he said.

“I tried to do it for the first two weeks, and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it.”

He added that he was not the first actor in the role to attempt to change from the vocal tradition.

“That’s what Christian Bale did on Batman Begins as well,” he said

“If you listen to the first Batman Begins teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice. I only found this out a couple of weeks ago.”

Pattinson, who rose to fame as vampiric heart-throb Edward Cullen in the Twilight films saga, said he had received practical advice from his predecessor.

He told Kimmel: “I bumped into Christian Bale next door at a urinal and I guess that kind of inspired him to say the first thing you need to do in the batsuit is figure out a way to pee.

“So I went into the costume department and was like ‘First things first – I need a patch, I need a flap on the back’.”

As well as Bale, Pattinson follows in footsteps of George Clooney and Ben Affleck, who have all portrayed the famous character over the years, and was given the opportunity to try on the previous actors’ batsuits prior to filming.

He added that the film brought his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, to tears.

– The Batman will be released in UK cinemas on March 4.

