Robert Pattinson was told to change his ‘absolutely atrocious’ Batman voice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robert Pattinson has revealed he originally tried doing a different voice when playing Batman but was told to stop because it was “absolutely atrocious”.

The 35-year-old actor, who stars in the new film directed by Matt Reeves, said he had wanted to do the opposite of the caped crusader’s famous “gruff, gravelly” tones.

The highly anticipated film, The Batman, is due to be released next month and also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as mysterious villain the Riddler.

The highly anticipated film is due to be released next month and also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman (Matt Crossick/PA)

Speaking to American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Pattinson said that while wearing the famous suit it was necessary to speak “in a certain way”.

“Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite, I’m gonna go really whispery’,” he said.

“I tried to do it for the first two weeks, and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it.”

He added that he was not the first actor in the role to attempt to change from the vocal tradition.

“That’s what Christian Bale did on Batman Begins as well,” he said

“If you listen to the first Batman Begins teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice. I only found this out a couple of weeks ago.”

Pattinson, who rose to fame as vampiric heart-throb Edward Cullen in the Twilight films saga, said he had received practical advice from his predecessor.

The one piece of advice Christian Bale gave Robert Pattinson… #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/sFFtNFHwpB — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) February 17, 2022

He told Kimmel: “I bumped into Christian Bale next door at a urinal and I guess that kind of inspired him to say the first thing you need to do in the batsuit is figure out a way to pee.

“So I went into the costume department and was like ‘First things first – I need a patch, I need a flap on the back’.”

As well as Bale, Pattinson follows in footsteps of George Clooney and Ben Affleck, who have all portrayed the famous character over the years, and was given the opportunity to try on the previous actors’ batsuits prior to filming.

He added that the film brought his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, to tears.

– The Batman will be released in UK cinemas on March 4.