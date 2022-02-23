Jack Savoretti throws support behind War Child charity challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti has thrown his support behind a charity campaign from War Child UK.

The challenge is returning for a second year and asks the public to take on one of five gruelling tasks to walk, wheel, swim or cycle long distances.

Running from March 1, the Peace Band challenges range from 20 miles to 330 miles, and each represents the journey of a child in a different country affected by war.

Joining the musician, 38, in the challenge is Rinsola Babajide, 23, an English footballer who plays for Spanish Primera Division club Real Betis, and a sports ambassador for the charity.

This March take on a challenge that counts for a child caught up in conflict. Pick from one of five challenges, or set your own distance, and decide how you want to complete it! 🏃 🚲 🏊 For more information, and to sign up: https://t.co/1Bd6rTGDZc 🔗 pic.twitter.com/8Lv2bJmb5Z — War Child UK (@WarChildUK) February 18, 2022

Savoretti said: “The work that War Child do is so vital and very close to my heart – so I am delighted to be getting behind the cause.

“However you choose to support, be it through taking on the Peace Band challenge or just through a donation, you will be doing it in the knowledge that you are helping thousands of children in Yemen to stay in school and build a better life for themselves.”

In its first year last year, the charity raised £120,000 through the campaign.

Any donations made between March 1 and May 31 will also be doubled by the UK Government as part of Aid Match funding for War Child’s Unlock A Generation appeal.

Rinsola Babajide will be taking part in the Peace Band challenge for the second year running (War Child UK/PA)

Babajide said: “I am thrilled to be taking on Peace Band for War Child again!

“Now is our opportunity to raise money for a wonderful cause and help vulnerable children living through conflict around the world.

“No child should have to experience what these children do, but by coming together to take on these challenges we can help to change their lives, and that would be a very special thing.”

Celebrities such as Capital FM’s Roman Kemp, comedian Asim Chaudhry, singer Tom Grennan, This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams and former Olympic athlete Kelly Sotherton took part in Peace Band challenges last year.

Tom Grennan took part in the Peace Band challenge last year (Ian West/PA Wire)

Rob Williams, chief executive of War Child UK, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who will be taking part in War Child UK’s Peace Band Challenge for 2022.

“We can’t wait to see everyone come together to travel the distance – so that children in war zones don’t have to.

“Right now, thousands of children – particularly young girls – in Yemen are being forced out of school and into child labour and early marriage because of poverty and conflict, but all your donations from March 1 until May 31 will be doubled by the UK Government to help keep thousands of these children in school for the chance of a better, safer future.”

The public can take part by setting up individual fundraising pages online.