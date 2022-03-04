Britney Spears wishes Sam Asghari happy birthday and dreams of family with him

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Britney Spears says she “wants a family” with fiance Sam Asghari as she wished him happy birthday.

The Toxic star, 40, shared a picture of herself with the Iranian-born fitness model, 28, on a beach at sunset in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

She captioned the photo: “Happy Birthday to my Fiance.

“I love you so much. I want a family with you. I want it all with you!”

The couple became engaged in September last year, with Spears joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

They first met on the set of a 2016 music video for the pop megastar’s song Slumber Party.

Despite an inauspicious start to their relationship, the couple went official in 2017.