Britney Spears wishes Sam Asghari happy birthday and dreams of family with him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Britney Spears wishes Sam Asghari happy birthday and dreams of family with him

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 1.25am
Britney Spears wishes Sam Asghari happy birthday and dreams of family with him (Tony DiMaio/PA)
Britney Spears wishes Sam Asghari happy birthday and dreams of family with him (Tony DiMaio/PA)

Britney Spears says she “wants a family” with fiance Sam Asghari as she wished him happy birthday.

The Toxic star, 40, shared a picture of herself with the Iranian-born fitness model, 28, on a beach at sunset in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

She captioned the photo: “Happy Birthday to my Fiance.

“I love you so much. I want a family with you. I want it all with you!”

The couple became engaged in September last year, with Spears joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

They first met on the set of a 2016 music video for the pop megastar’s song Slumber Party.

Despite an inauspicious start to their relationship, the couple went official in 2017.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier