Britney Spears wishes Sam Asghari happy birthday and dreams of family with him By Press Association March 4 2022, 1.25am Britney Spears wishes Sam Asghari happy birthday and dreams of family with him (Tony DiMaio/PA) Britney Spears says she "wants a family" with fiance Sam Asghari as she wished him happy birthday. The Toxic star, 40, shared a picture of herself with the Iranian-born fitness model, 28, on a beach at sunset in a heartfelt post on Instagram. She captioned the photo: "Happy Birthday to my Fiance. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) "I love you so much. I want a family with you. I want it all with you!" The couple became engaged in September last year, with Spears joking that the proposal was "way overdue". They first met on the set of a 2016 music video for the pop megastar's song Slumber Party. Despite an inauspicious start to their relationship, the couple went official in 2017.