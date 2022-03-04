Nicki Chapman reveals her brain tumour has ‘disappeared’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Nicki Chapman reveals her brain tumour has ‘disappeared’

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 3.09pm
Nicki Chapman during the press day for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Yui Mok/PA)
Nicki Chapman during the press day for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Yui Mok/PA)

Nicki Chapman has revealed that her brain tumour has “disappeared” and her doctors do not know why.

The TV presenter announced in May 2019 that she had undergone surgery for a tumour “the size of a golf ball” and would not present the RHS Chelsea Flower Show for the first time in more than a decade.

The 55-year-old has had yearly scans and received the positive news after her most recent appointment.

She recalled getting the call from her consultant while filming for Escape To The Country during an appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast.

She said: “I haven’t actually shared this with anybody but back in October I was having my yearly scan with my fantastic consultant.

“He knows I adore him.

“I tell him regularly in front of my husband how much I adore him and the NHS that looked after me and continue to look after me so well.

“And he rang me and I was standing in a field, because now we do phone appointments, don’t we?

“We don’t do it face to face.

“So he rang me with my latest scans.

“And I was standing in a field and the Escape To The Country crew had moved away.

“They knew I was getting the call so they moved away and gave me some privacy.”

Pop Idol judges
Nicki Chapman was a judge on Pop Idol alongside Simon Cowell, Pete Waterman and Neil Fox (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

The former Pop Idol and Popstars judge joked that she was looking at some pigs before adding: “I’m just painting a picture but that is what it was like!”

She added: “My amazing consultant rang me and said, ‘The tumour, Nicki, has gone. For the moment it’s disappeared’.”

After a pause, she added: “I get a bit teary just thinking about it – and they don’t know why.

“Obviously I have still got to be monitored because these things have habits of changing.

“But we take the good when we can.

“Always look for the win in every situation.”

Referring to her nickname for the tumour, she added: “So Bert for the moment has gone and in the nicest of ways I hope the bastard never comes back.”

Podcast host and longstanding friend Kate Thornton replied: “That is just glorious news.

“I bet you cried a happy tear or two.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier