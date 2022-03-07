Actor Greg Wise on having therapy: It’s absolutely saved my life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Actor Greg Wise on having therapy: It’s absolutely saved my life

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 12.03am
Greg Wise revealed therapy saved his life (Ian West/PA)
Greg Wise revealed therapy saved his life (Ian West/PA)

Actor and producer Greg Wise has credited therapy with saving his life and his relationships as he cared for his sister Clare before her death.

The 55-year-old said he felt “fortunate” to have been able to access professional help before becoming carer for his sister, who died from bone cancer in 2016, aged 51.

Greg Wise and Emma Thompson
Wise is married to award-winning actress Dame Emma Thompson (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency about his role as an ambassador for end of life charity Marie Curie, he said: “I think the best work I have ever done in my life has been therapy. It’s absolutely saved my life.”

He added: “I was very fortunate that I had taken myself off and done an awful lot of work on my head before the time that I had to go and be with my sister. And I think that’s the reason, one of the reasons, I was able to survive that.”

Wise, who was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, revealed that his sister’s death showed him that life is “finite,” and this realisation later encouraged him to live his life to the fullest and accept challenges that test his capabilities.

Wise said: “To live a proper life, you have to understand that it’s finite.”

“One of the things with my sis, because she died when she was 51, which is still really young, it made me realise that we have to try and find a way of just living a little bit better,” he added.

Greg Wise
Wise, pictured with Strictly partner Karen Hauer, was driven to take part in the show by the memory of his late sister Clare (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Wise, who is married to Oscar-winning actress Dame Emma Thompson, cited taking part in Strictly as an example of taking on a new challenge after losing his sister.

He said he was motivated to appear on the show by the memory of Clare, who was a big “disco diva”, and loved dancing and music.

Wise was voted off the hit BBC One show during its third week after he performed the samba to Macarena by Los Del Rio.

He told PA: “I was driven primarily by my sister into it because she was the big disco diva… she was cremated in a glitterball coffin to banging disco music.

“And she would have been thrilled that it was absolutely that, it was seeing what was possible, and if it was possible for me to go on a live evening show and do my American smooth or whatever, before the car crash of the samba!”

Wise explained that he has since been able to find an element of “privilege” in caring for his sister.

“As was clear then and has sort of become even more clear, is the trauma of it is absolutely balanced by the privilege of being able to be there, and to be the carer and to bear witness and to shadow someone you love walking this terrible journey,” he said.

He added: “One of the things about that traumatic and privileged time is, when I was able to emotionally calm a bit afterwards, I realised that I was formed into a better person from having done it.”

Six years on from his sister’s death, Wise reflected on his time as his sister’s carer, saying: “We all talk about running into the flaming building to rescue the child, and we think, ‘yes, I would absolutely do that’.

“But that’s always a hypothetical until you’re confronted with a building on fire with a child inside. And those moments I spent with my sister, I knew that I was capable of, in that respect, going into the burning building. ”

Greg Wise is an ambassador for the end of life charity Marie Curie. To donate and support Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal this March, visit mariecurie.org.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier