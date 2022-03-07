Stereophonics set to claim eighth UK number one album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Stereophonics set to claim eighth UK number one album

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 6.01pm
Adam Zindani, Richard Jones, Kelly Jones and Jamie Morrison of the Stereophonics, are on track to claim their eighth Number One album (Lia Toby/PA Images)
Adam Zindani, Richard Jones, Kelly Jones and Jamie Morrison of the Stereophonics, are on track to claim their eighth Number One album (Lia Toby/PA Images)

Stereophonics are on track to claim their eighth chart-topping album.

The Welsh rock band released their new album, Oochya!, on March 4 and it is currently outselling its closest competition by 2:1, according to Official Charts Company data.

The band – made up of Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison – have recorded 12 studio albums in total, seven of which have reached number one in the UK charts previously.

Performance And Cocktails, 1999, Just Enough Education To Perform, 2001, You Gotta Go There To Come Back, 2003, Language Sex Violence Other, 2005, Pull The Pin, 2007, Keep The Village Alive, 2015 and Kind, 2019, all reached number one in the official charts.

There are three new entries for the top five UK charts this week, including rock band Marillion who are sat at number two with their 20th studio album, An Hour Before It’s Dark, which is also likely to be their highest-charting since their 2004 album, You’re Gone.

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk – Arrivals – London
(Lia Toby/PA)

The 20-year anniversary remastered edition of The Coral’s eponymous debut, which was first released in 2002, is also set to re-enter the charts at number three.

It includes the original tracks plus some previously unreleased songs, and if its current trajectory continues, it could beat its previously highest held slot of number five.

Ed Sheeran has maintained a position in the top five, at number four with his album Equals, and Tears For Fears are at number five with The Tipping Point, which missed out on the top spot last week after rapper Central Cee got a late surge with his second record, 23.

Swedish heavy metal group Sabaton currently sit at Number 6 with their 10th studio album, The War To End All Wars, and British musicians Kris Barras Band sit at number eight with their album, Death Valley Paradise.

Kojey Radical sits at number nine with his debut studio album Reason To Smile, and Dolly Parton looks set to claim her 15th UK Top 40 LP with Run, Rose, Run – which is the companion album to her upcoming novel which shares the same name.

Pink Floyd’s 1967 debut album The Piper At the Gates Of Dawn has been released as a new mono vinyl, which could see it re-entering the top 40 at number 36.

Nilufer Yanya could have her album chart debut in the UK with her third studio album Painless, which is currently at number 38.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier