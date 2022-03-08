Eddie Redmayne and Emma Corrin nominated for top gongs at Olivier Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eddie Redmayne and Emma Corrin are among the actors nominated for top gongs at the 2022 Olivier Theatre Awards.

Leading the pack with 11 nominations across the board is the musical revival of Cabaret, which transformed the West End’s Playhouse Theatre into the Kit Kat Club.

Life Of Pi at Wyndham’s Theatre and the classic musical revival of Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre follow, with nine nominations each.

Congratulations to our cast, crew and creatives for receiving 11 nominations at this year's @OlivierAwards. To celebrate, here are five brand new production photos courtesy of @brennerphotos. (1/5) | For 🎟️: https://t.co/RFefEUqKlv pic.twitter.com/l5ottzXSG6 — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (@kitkatclubLDN) March 8, 2022

Redmayne has received the nod for best actor in a musical for his portrayal of Emcee, the flamboyant master of ceremonies, in Cabaret.

He will face competition on the night from Olly Dobson for the musical adaptation of Back To The Future, Arinze Kene for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical and Robert Lindsay for Anything Goes.

While in the female category, musical veteran Sutton Foster has received a nomination for her role as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes, for which she previously won a Tony award.

She will go up against Jessie Buckley for Cabaret, Beverley Knight for The Drifters Girl and Stephanie McKeon for Frozen.

Sutton Foster and the cast of the musical Anything Goes (Ian West/PA)

The coveted best new musical award will see five popular productions compete for the gong, including the stage adaptation of cult 1980s film Back To The Future and the theatre version of Disney’s Frozen.

The Drifters Girl, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical are all also up for the award.

In the best actress category, The Crown star Corrin has been nominated for her role in Anna X alongside singer Lily Allen for her theatrical debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story, Sheila Atim for Constellations and Cush Jumbo for Hamlet.

While Omari Douglas has received a best actor nod for his role in Constellations, as well as Charles Edwards for Best Of Enemies, Ben Daniels for The Normal Heart and Hiran Abeysekera for Life Of Pi.

2:22 A Ghost Story at Noel Coward Theatre, Best Of Enemies at Young Vic, Cruise at Duchess Theatre and Life Of Pi are all up for the best play gong.

Singer Lily Allen has been nominated in the best actress category for her theatrical debut (Ian West/PA)

Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and executive producer of the Olivier Awards, said: “I want to offer enormous congratulations to all the 2022 Olivier Awards nominees.

“This year’s fantastic array truly demonstrates the breadth and diversity of London’s world-leading theatre industry, and its extraordinary creativity and resilience during an extremely challenging period for our sector.

“After a two-year hiatus, we are delighted to be able to bring the theatre community together again to celebrate our brightest talents.

“I’m sure the atmosphere in the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10 April will be absolutely electric.”

The Olivier Awards ceremony will take place on April 10 at the Royal Albert Hall.