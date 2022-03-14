BBC presenters begin epic race across Lake District for Comic Relief#

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC presenters begin epic race across Lake District for Comic Relief#

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 8.05pm
BBC presenters begin epic race across Lake District for Comic Relief (BBC/PA)
BBC presenters begin epic race across Lake District for Comic Relief (BBC/PA)

BBC presenters have begun an epic team race across the Lake District to raise money for Comic Relief.

Owain Wyn Evans and Angellica Bell captain the teams taking part in the four-day Red Nose and spoon challenge.

The teams must balance a red nose on a spoon as they make their way across the mountainous terrain, aiming to raise as much money as possible for the charity event.

Penalties are accrued by teams every time the nose is dropped.

Former CBBC presenter Bell leads the Yellow team, along with Sean from Glasgow and Cherrell from London.

Weather presenter Wyn Evans leads the blue team and is joined by Sally from the Scottish borders and Oliver from Eastbourne.

Former CBBC presenter Bell leads the Yellow team, along with Sean from Glasgow and Cherrell from London (Patch Dolan/Comic Relief/PA)

The first day saw some playful sabotage from the yellows and Wyn Evans forget his walking boots for the hiking challenge.

He was forced to begin the first 11-mile trek up steep and slippery slopes in his gripless trainers.

The blues later discovered rocks planted in their backpacks by the yellow team, promising there would be “payback”.

Weather presenter Wyn Evans leads the blue team and was joined by Sally from the Scottish borders and Oliver from Eastbourne (Patch Dolan/Comic Relief/PA)

The members of the public joining the BBC presenters have all been supported by Comic Relief previously and are taking part to help give back to the charity.

Oliver, who is profoundly deaf, said he has faced challenges “from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to bed”.

Speaking to Wyn Evans, he said the hardest part of his condition was often the “isolation” that resulted in not being able to hear conversations going on around him but thanked the Elizabeth Foundation, a charity helping deaf children which he is raising money for through the challenge.

The red nose and spoon race will be tracked on BBC’s the One Show in the lead up to Comic Relief on Friday.

Donations to the charity can be made via phone or online.

