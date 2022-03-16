Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo to perform at 64th Grammy awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo to perform at 64th Grammy awards

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 1.21am
Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo to perform at 64th Grammy awards (Aaron Chown/PA)
Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo are among the first round of performers at this year’s Grammy Awards to be announced.

The Recording Academy released its first slate of acts, all of whom are current nominees, for the 64th annual ceremony on Tuesday.

Also joining the line-up are K-pop group BTS, Jack Harlowe, Brandi Carlile and award-winning country band Brothers Osbourne.

Seven-time Grammy winner Eilish has received seven nominations this year, including album of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best music video, and best music film.

She goes head to head with Rodrigo, who is also up for seven awards, in most categories.

It is the good 4 u singer’s first time being nominated at the Grammys.

Two-time Grammy winner Lil Nas X is nominated five times, Harlowe is nominated twice, and BTS are up for best pop duo/group performance.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
It is the good 4 u singer Rodrigo’s first time being nominated at the Grammys (Ian West/PA)

The Grammys, regarded as music’s biggest night, will take place this year in Nevada for the first time and will be hosted by comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

The ceremony was postponed from its original date of January 31 this year due to concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

It will now be broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday April 3 at 1am UK time.

