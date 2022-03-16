Little Britain back on iPlayer with edits to ‘better reflect’ cultural landscape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Little Britain back on iPlayer with edits to ‘better reflect’ cultural landscape

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 11.21am
Little Britain stars David Walliams and Matt Lucas (Ian West/PA)
The BBC has returned Little Britain to iPlayer after its creators made edits to “better reflect the changes in the cultural landscape” since the show first aired 20 years ago.

The comedy series from Matt Lucas and David Walliams was removed from various services including Netflix and BritBox in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

It had faced criticism because of the use of blackface make-up in some sketches.

Little Britain Comic Relief Stage Show – London
Matt Lucas in character as Vicky Pollard (Ian West/PA)

A BBC spokesman said: “Little Britain has been made available to fans on BBC iPlayer following edits made to the series by Matt and David that better reflect the changes in the cultural landscape over the last 20 years since the show was first made.”

Lucas and Walliams have both previously apologised for their use of blackface on the show, which began as a radio programme in 2000 before running as a TV series on the BBC between 2003 and 2007, launching their respective careers.

The said in a joint statement on Twitter in June 2020: “Once again we want to make it clear that it was wrong; we are very sorry.”

In the series, Walliams sported black make-up and a large afro wig to play the overweight black woman Desiree DeVere.

Lucas also used blackface to play Pastor Jesse King, who said he was “from the ghetto” and spoke in tongues to cure the sick.

In the wake of Black Lives Matter protests prompted by the killing of George Floyd, stars including Ant and Dec and Leigh Francis also apologised for portraying black people on TV.

Lucas previously said he has regrets about Little Britain, describing the comedy as “cruel”.

Representatives of Lucas and Walliams have been contacted for further comment.

