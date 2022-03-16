Joel Dommett announces replacement host for Comic Relief after contracting Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Joel Dommett announces replacement host for Comic Relief after contracting Covid

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 9.29pm
Joel Dommett (Ian West/PA)
Joel Dommett (Ian West/PA)

Comedian Joel Dommett has announced that he will no longer be hosting The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon this week, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Masked Singer host was due to present alongside AJ Odudu on the late-night charity special this Friday.

He will be replaced by TV star Vernon Kay on the night, which will have live music, comedy sketches and prize draws.

Dommett shared two photos of the full Comic Relief presenting panel to his Instagram, one with his face crossed out and another with Kay’s face photoshopped onto his.

He wrote: “Super annoyed to report that I have the vid. This unfortunately means I have to pull out of hosting @comicrelief.

“My incredible replacement is the better looking, more talented @vernonkay who is ace. I’ll be watching from home donating loads of money like everyone else!”

Kay has presented various TV shows over the years including Family Fortunes and its celebrity spinoff All Star Family Fortunes, Splash! and Game Of Talents.

Vernon Kay
Vernon Kay will fill in for the late-night special (David Parry/PA)

The Comic Relief Prizeathon will follow the BBC News At Ten and continue the Red Nose Day celebrations.

As part of the show, chart-topping singer-songwriter George Ezra will perform his new single Anyone For You ahead of the release of his forthcoming third album, Gold Rush Kid.

A pair of tickets to this year’s Glastonbury Festival and a hybrid car are among the prizes on offer to viewers through the show’s “text to win” draws.

Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball were previously announced as the hosts of the main Red Nose Day fundraising show, which will be broadcast from the BBC studios in Salford for the first time.

The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 10.35pm on March 18 with The Red Nose Day Comic Relief TV special broadcasting from 7pm.

