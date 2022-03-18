French and Saunders destroy Judi Dench’s doll in Red Nose Day sketch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
French and Saunders destroy Judi Dench’s doll in Red Nose Day sketch

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 9.35pm
Steve Fletcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French and Jay Blades in a Comic Relief sketch (BBC/Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief)
Steve Fletcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French and Jay Blades in a Comic Relief sketch (BBC/Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief)

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders smashed the head of a doll owned by Dame Judi Dench in a Repair Shop comedy sketch for Red Nose Day.

The duo reprised their roles as The Extras – two perpetually overacting film extras – from their BBC sketch show in a bid to get a free fix from host Jay Blades and his team of skilled craftspeople.

At the beginning of the scene, the pair can be seen struggling to hold back their laughter as they profess their love for the programme and ask Blades to sort a repair.

However, things begin to go wrong after they present their special item of a toaster, which the furniture restorer and TV presenter refuses to repair.

 

The comedy duo become visibly upset as French’s character says: “That’s fine, it’s a family heirloom, who cares about it. We were going to cry but that’s fine.

“I’m very disappointed. This is not what I thought it was going to be.”

Dame Judi and her daughter Finty Williams then enter the workshop and also get flustered at the sight of Blades.

The veteran actress plays a character who is struggling with her memory and wants her old doll from her childhood repaired to help bring back her memories from her youth.

As the Repair Shop team are repairing the doll, they remove the head to have it mended but French and Saunders intervene and say they will personally bring the item over to another member of the team.

However, the duo begin sabotaging the operation by painting over the face and French attempts to do a trick she saw by magician Paul Daniels on the doll.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – fundraising gala – London
Dame Judi Dench starred in the sketch alongside her daughter (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

French then places the head into a bag and takes a hammer to it, smashing it into pieces.

As Dame Judi and her daughter return to collect the doll, the team comes up with a quick fix plan by dressing up Repair Shop figure Steven Fletcher as a doll and putting his head in a box.

When the actress opens the box she becomes visibly emotional but appears not to see any issue as she says: “It’s just as I remember.”

When asked if she would like to take it home, Dame Judi tells them to keep it.

However, French says she will take the head home but adds that they can keep the body “for spares”.

Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness and Alesha Dixon hosted the main Comic Relief fundraising show, which was broadcast from the BBC studios in Salford for the first time.

