Rachel Zegler thanks Disney for ‘real-time magic’ after being invited to Oscars

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 12.11am
Rachel Zegler thanks Disney for ‘real-time magic’ after being invited to Oscars (Charles Sykes/AP)
Rachel Zegler thanks Disney for ‘real-time magic’ after being invited to Oscars (Charles Sykes/AP)

Rachel  Zegler has thanked the team at Disney for “some real-life magic” after she was invited to the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

The West Side Story star said she was thrilled to now be able to celebrate the film in person alongside her “fam”.

She shocked fans earlier in the week after revealing she had not been invited to the 94th Academy awards, and would be wearing “sweat pants or my boyfriend’s flannel” while watching the show at home.

But following an online backlash from fans and fellow celebrities she was confirmed as a presenter alongside a stack of famous faces.

The actress is currently in London filming for her next big role in Disney’s Snow White.

“Well folks, I can’t believe I’m saying this but… see you on Sunday!” she wrote on Twitter.

“The absolutely incredible team at @Disney and our snow white producers worked some real-life magic, and I am thrilled to be able to celebrate my @westsidemovie fam at the Oscars.”

Zegler said it was “not lost on her” that adjusting the schedule for the Disney film was “no small sacrifice” and also thanked Oscars show producer Will Packer for her presenting spot.

“I’m so excited to open that shiny envelope,” she said.

“I could not be more grateful to everyone who helped make this possible. Seriously. Seriously. Now, what to wear…”

West Side Story is nominated for seven awards at this year’s Oscars including best picture, best director and best supporting actress.

