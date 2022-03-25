Charli XCX secures first UK number one album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Charli XCX secures first UK number one album

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 6.01pm
Charli XCX has landed her first ever UK number one album (Ian West/PA)
Charli XCX has landed her first UK number one album this week with her fifth studio record Crash.

The album is the English singer-songwriter’s final release under her major label contract with Atlantic Records.

As well as her number one, the Official Charts Company have confirmed the 29-year-old also topped the the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, with physical formats accounting for over 70% of Crash’s total chart sales over the past week.


A deluxe version of Crash has also been released with the addition of four new tracks.

The singer found fame in 2012 with the Icona Pop collaboration I Love It, which hit number one on the official UK singles chart and became an international success.

Brighton-born rapper ArrDee has secured a number two debut with his first mixtape Pier Pressure.

Welsh band Feeder are locked in at number five with their 11th album Torpedo, marking the band’s tenth top 10 album.

Elsewhere, Sam Tompkins is the second Brighton native to enter this week’s top 10 with his debut EP Who Do You Pray To? at number seven.

The record also stormed straight into the Official Vinyl Albums Chart at number four.

ArrDee
British rapper ArrDee has secured a number two debut with his mixtape Pier Pressure (Doug Peters/PA)

Becky Hill’s 2021 debut Only Honest On The Weekend returns to the top 20 re-entering the Official Albums Chart thanks to the release of a new deluxe version.

At number 40 is Juice WRLD’s posthumous fourth studio album Fighting Demons, once again thanks to a digital deluxe release.

The latest edition of the album includes five previously unreleased songs.

On the singles chart, Dave holds the number one spot for the third consecutive week with Starlight.

The song, his first single of 2022, is the most streamed song of the week with 7.3 million listens over the past seven days, the Official Charts Company said.

