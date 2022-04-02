Miley Cyrus says catching Covid-19 on world tour was ‘definitely worth it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Miley Cyrus says catching Covid-19 on world tour was ‘definitely worth it’

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 3.35am
Miley Cyrus says catching Covid on world tour was ‘definitely worth it’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
Miley Cyrus says catching Covid on world tour was ‘definitely worth it’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

Miley Cyrus has revealed she has tested positive for Covid-19 after a string of international tour dates, but says it was “definitely worth it”.

The singer admitted that meeting “hundreds of fans a day” had made the chances of catching the virus “pretty high” as she shared the news on Twitter.

Cyrus has recently performed at venues across South America, including Chile, Argentina Brazil ahead of the launch of her new album, ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE, which dropped on Friday.

“Traveling (sic) around the world, playin (sic) for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,” she wrote online.

“I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it… I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me!”

She said the positive test meant she could no longer attend a charity event for the organisation Janie’s Fund, and apologised to its founder Steven Tyler.

Covid-19 was not the only danger Cyrus faced on tour, previously revealing her plane had been struck by lightning on the way to the Asuncionico festival in Paraguay.

The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing and the festival was later cancelled due to extreme weather conditions.

She was also due to feature on the bill at the Estereo Picnic festival, alongside the Foo Fighters.

Following the death of Taylor Hawkins, she dedicated her show to the drummer and shared memories of him on social media.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier