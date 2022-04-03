Nicola Adams and Ella Baig reveal gender of their baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig reveal gender of their baby

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 12.03am
Nicola Adams and Ella Baig reveal gender of their baby (James Manning/PA)
Nicola Adams and Ella Baig reveal gender of their baby (James Manning/PA)

Olmypian Nicola Adams and her model girlfriend Ella Baig have announced they are expecting a baby boy.

The couple, who have been together four years, are expecting a baby after their fourth round of IVF, having started their fertility treatment in 2019.

Adams, who was the first woman to win a boxing Olympic gold medal, told Hello magazine: “It’s super cool. I’m excited, happy, nervous and just wondering what to expect.

Nicola Adams
Nicola Adams and Ella Baig (Hello magazine/PA)

“All my friends have boys, so I was like: ‘Yes!’ when I found out.

“It feels really good to finally have a baby on the way. All the ups and downs were worth it in the end.”

Model and influencer Baig suffered a miscarriage after the couple’s first round of IVF treatment as she unknowingly had an underactive thyroid which can “dramatically impact” a healthy pregnancy, the couple previously announced.

Baig, 24, said: “I think it’s safe to say the baby is a fighter.

“It’s definitely an active baby.

“From about 17 weeks I was feeling kicks and whenever we went for a scan, I don’t even know what it was doing, perhaps backflips.

“I can actually see it moving in my stomach right now.

“I hope our story gives hope to other couples who might be in our position.”

The gender reveal involved a blue and pink paint splattered canvas before the couple pealed back vinyl letters to uncover the words, “It’s a boy!”

Explaining her gender reveal idea, Baig added: “”Being part of the LGBTQ community, I am aware of the issues surrounding gender reveals, as they often reinforce gender stereotypes.

“I thought this was a good opportunity to bring awareness to the difference between sex and gender and make it less stereotypical.

“We started off with the pink and blue, then got rid of it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]