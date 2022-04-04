In pictures: The 2022 Grammy Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While the 64th Grammy Awards show was rather less dramatic than the Oscars the week before, there were still plenty of eye-catching moments.

Here are some of the best pictures from the ceremony, held in Las Vegas for the first time.

Jon Batiste won the biggest prize of the evening, best album, for We Are (John Locher/AP)

Lenny Kravitz (left) and H.E.R. gave a rocking performance of Are you Gonna Go My Way during the 64th annual awards show (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The night was helmed by comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise appearance at the Grammys in which he urged the industry not to be silent on the ongoing conflict (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Lady Gaga received a standing ovation from the Grammys audience after delivering a tribute to her collaborator Tony Bennett (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Folk veteran Joni Mitchell made a rare public appearance but appeared to struggle with her lines while introducing country singer Brandi Carlile (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Donatella Versace (left) appeared onstage to help Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion with their outfits as they presented the award for best new artist (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Doja Cat (left) and SZA with their awards for best pop duo/group performance for Kiss Me More (John Locher/AP)

Korean supergroup BTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Oscar winners Finneas and Billie Eilish performed at the show, with the Happier Than Ever singer wearing a T-shirt with a picture of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Comedian Nate Bargatze wore a helmet as he presented awards at the Grammys pre-show, in reference to Will Smith’s Oscars altercation (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Olivia Rodrigo, who won two major accolades, performed her hit sing Drivers License at the awards ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Rapper Lil Nas X, known for his head-turning outfits, did not disappoint in a studded all-white Balmain jumpsuit with platformed white shoes (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Clips of the late Taylor Hawkins headlined the ceremony’s In Memoriam section (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Jon Batiste performed and had a hugely successful night at the event (Chris Pizzello/AP)