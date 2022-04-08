Tom Hiddleston treks across Antarctica on foot in new Apple TV series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tom Hiddleston treks across Antarctica on foot in new Apple TV series

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 2.17am
Tom Hiddleston treks across Antarctica on foot in new Apple TV series (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tom Hiddleston makes a perilous trek across Antarctica in the upcoming Apple TV series The White Darkness.

The Loki actor stars in the series which is based on David Grann’s non-fiction work of the same name.

The White Darkness is based on the true-life account of Henry Worsley, a devoted husband and father and former soldier, obsessed with adventure.

Worsley’s passion for the unknown will ultimately manifest in an epic journey across Antarctica on foot.

Starring Hiddleston as Worsley, the series tells the spellbinding story of courage, love, family and the extremes of human capacity.

Hiddleston will also executive produce the series, alongside Pachinko screenwriter Soo Hugh, Mark Heyman, and Theresa Kang-Low.

The White Darkness is the actor’s second Apple TV venture, after The Essex Serpent.

