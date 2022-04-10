Brie Larson joins cast of tenth Fast & Furious film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Brie Larson joins cast of tenth Fast & Furious film

By Press Association
April 10 2022, 12.45pm
Brie Larson (Ian West/PA)
Brie Larson (Ian West/PA)

Brie Larson has joined the cast of the tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise, star Vin Diesel has announced.

The actor shared the news that the Oscar winner, 32, who is best known for roles in Captain Marvel, Room and Kong: Skull Island, will join the line-up of the blockbuster in a post on Instagram in which the pair are in fits of laughter.

He wrote: “Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘that’s captain Marvel’.

“Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10.

“You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for.

“Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

Larson is expected to join returning stars including Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster, while Charlize Theron is also tipped to reprise her role.

The tenth film in the series will be directed by Justin Lin and is due for release in 2023.

It has previously been reported that Aquaman star Jason Momoa will also join the cast.

Fast & Furious 9 was released in June 2021 after length delays due to the Covid pandemic.

