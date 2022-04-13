BBC announces star-studded series about infamous Brink’s-Mat robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
BBC announces star-studded series about infamous Brink’s-Mat robbery

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 12.15pm
Hugh Bonneville (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Hugh Bonneville, Jack Lowden and Dominic Cooper will star in a BBC series inspired by the true story of the infamous Brink’s-Mat robbery.

The Gold will follow the decades-long chain of events that followed what has been described as “the crime of the century” and air across six episodes on BBC One and Paramount+ globally.

In November 1983, six armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26 million.

The disposal of the bullion was among the largest international money laundering operations of the time and left a string of killings in its wake.

Much of the three tonnes of stolen gold has never been recovered and four of the suspects were not convicted.

Inspired by research and interviews with some of those involved in the events, show bosses describe The Gold as “a pulsating dramatisation which takes a journey into a 1980s world awash with cheap money and loosened morals”.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Jack Lowden (Matt Crossick/PA)

The cast also includes Charlotte Spencer from The Duke, Tom Cullen from Black Mirror, Guilt actor Emun Elliott and Sean Harris from Southcliffe and Mission: Impossible.

The Gold is a co-production between Tannadice Pictures, a joint venture set up by Guilt writer Neil Forsyth and Objective Fiction, and VIS, Paramount’s international studio division.

Forsyth has also penned the new series, which will be directed by Aneil Karia, who won the Oscar for best live action short film recently for The Long Goodbye, along with Lawrence Gough.

BBC commissioning editor Tommy Bulfin said: “The fact that we have assembled such a talented and exciting ensemble cast is testament to Neil’s incisive interrogation of one of the most infamous robberies in British history and the remarkable events which came in its wake.

UK premiere of Stratton – London
Dominic Cooper (Ian West/PA)

“And to have the brilliant Aneil Karia join fresh from his Oscar win is the icing on the cake. The BBC One audience are in for a real treat when this hits the screen.”

Ben Farrell, executive producer, said “Tannadice Pictures are excited to be working on their debut drama with such an incredible ensemble cast alongside the BBC and Paramount+ to tell, for the first time, the full, immersive, thrilling story of the Brink’s-Mat gold crime.”

Kate Laffey, co-managing director of VIS, said, “The Gold is a captivating story of one of the most remarkable events in British Criminal history, and we look forward to bringing this story to life for Paramount+ and BBC audiences around the world.”

