JLS star JB Gill offers update on group’s plans for new music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

JLS star JB Gill offers update on group’s plans for new music

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 1.01pm
JB Gill (Isabel Infantes/PA)
JB Gill (Isabel Infantes/PA)

JLS star JB Gill has said the group have plans to record new material after the success of their comeback tour.

The boy band – which also features Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams and Marvin Humes – split in 2013 after four albums together.

They returned in 2020 and last year embarked on their Beat Again tour and released a new album titled 2.0.

Gill, 35, told Hello! magazine: “We probably won’t tour again this year but with the success of Beat Again and our latest album, I’m sure we’ll be working on new material soon.

“The kids love seeing their daddy up on stage so we don’t really have a choice whether we do another JLS tour or not.”

(Hello! magazine/PA)

Gill and his wife Chloe also spoke of their pride after their son Ace, seven, and daughter Chiara, three, made their acting debuts in the BBC One drama Chloe, starring Erin Doherty.

Professional dancer turned talent manager Chloe said: “Ace and Chiara can do whatever they want, they just have to work hard at it, be passionate and love what they do.

“We want to give them every opportunity. The world is their oyster.”

Former X Factor star Gill, whose full name is Jonathan Benjamin Gill, added: “Ace was doing a self-tape and Chiara was like: ‘I need to do it as well.’

“She just sat in the background, playing with her toys, and we had to send it because we didn’t have another one.

“The production team saw it and were like: ‘She’s amazing. Can we have her, too?’”

Ace has also appeared alongside actor Robson Green in ITV mystery series Grantchester and Chloe recalled how her son asked the 57-year-old for advice.

She said: “He was sitting next to Robson, asking him: ‘So how do you learn your lines?’

“Robson was lovely. He replied: ‘It’s a bit like a song really.’”

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier