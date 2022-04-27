Santa Fe Sheriff says ‘concerning’ texts found during Rust movie investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle

Santa Fe Sheriff says ‘concerning’ texts found during Rust movie investigation

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 5.47am
Santa Fe Sheriff says ‘concerning’ texts found during Rust movie investigation (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/PA)
Santa Fe Sheriff says ‘concerning’ texts found during Rust movie investigation (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/PA)

The Santa Fe County Sheriff says “concerning” information has been found on text messages during the investigation into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the messages discussed the possible use of live ammunition on a different movie set a few months prior to the start of production on the Rust movie.

The department recently released all files relating to its ongoing investigation into the tragic incident, including video footage of Alec Baldwin practicing with a revolver, and the actor’s interviews with officers afterwards.

Speaking to NBC’s Today show, Sheriff Mendoza said: “There was complacency on the set, there was disorganisation and a degree of negligence, whether that rises to a criminal level that’ll be up to the district attorney.

Asked about how the live rounds had come to be used he continued: “That was one of the key things we were looking into but as of right now no one has come forward and admitted to bringing the live rounds onto the movie set.

“There was information on text messages that was concerning based on the fact that live ammo was spoken about and possibly used on a prior movie set.

“That was just a few months ago before the Rust movie production began so that is concerning.”

Sheriff Mendoza said that it was “too early to rule anything out” at this stage of the investigation, adding: “I don’t think anybody’s off the hook when it comes to criminal charges.”

Rust incident
The Sheriff’s department recently released all files relating to its ongoing investigation into the shooting, including Alec Baldwin’s interviews with officers afterwards (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/PA)

The police investigation comes after a report into the incident found the film’s production company “knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set” and “demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety”.

Rust Movie Productions was fined 136,793 US dollars (£104,810), the maximum allowable by state law in New Mexico, following a six-month investigation by the state’s environment department.

Baldwin continues to fight a number of lawsuits stemming from the incident.

Cases are being brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, head of lighting Serge Svetnoy and Hutchins’ family.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier