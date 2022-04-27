Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard used therapy to save ‘turbulent’ marriage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hollywood couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have spoken about their decision to go to therapy after having a “turbulent” start to their marriage.

American actors Bell, 41 and Shepard, 47, married in 2013 in a low-key ceremony at the Beverly Hills County Clerk’s Office, which Bell said cost 147 dollars.

The couple spoke candidly about their decision to go to therapy on ITV’s This Morning after experiencing difficulties early in their marriage.

Size doesn't always matter… right? 👀 So great to have Hollywood royalty Dax Shepard and @KristenBell in the studio! pic.twitter.com/Xevu3oao6l — This Morning (@thismorning) April 27, 2022

Bell, who has started in comedy drama The Good Place and as the voice of Anna in Frozen, said: “I felt very inauthentic to pretend like it’s easy because it’s not, it is so hard.

“We met, we fell in love, we’re both very stubborn people, and year one and two was turbulent, and we thought we need outside opinions.

“We need a bigger toolbox – everyone’s born with a tiny toolbox – so we went to therapy and we figured out how to disagree but still love each other.”

Shepard, who has interviewed the Duke of Sussex on his podcast Armchair Expert, revealed that shortly after going to therapy as a couple for the first time, he and Bell discovered the cause of their relationship difficulties were “embarrassingly simple”.

Speaking to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Shepard said: “It was embarrassingly simple, like this gentleman listened to us argue for six minutes, goes ‘OK, I know exactly what’s going on’.

“You’re an ex-dirtbag. You always think you’re in trouble. You get quiet with depression and when you’re quiet he thinks he’s in trouble and the whole thing blows up.”

The couple, who have worked together on films including Hit And Run and When In Rome, also revealed they would encourage everyone to go to therapy.

Bell added: “It’s like going to the gym – if you want to change and get a six pack, you have to do the work.

“I personally feel like I am not at all embarrassed to say I go to therapy, solo or with (Shepard).

“I almost feel like, if you’re not in therapy, that’s embarrassing.”

Despite the issues the couple have faced, Shepard revealed when they work together on set it is “harmonious”.

“When we’re shooting a movie together, or a TV show, or doing anything together professionally, we have the exact same goal, which is rare, and most couples don’t get to have the exact same goal or benefit from each other’s genius,” he said.

“So for us it’s awesome, because when we work together, I’m like, well, that’s right. She’s incredibly talented. It’s going to make this day easier.”