Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard used therapy to save ‘turbulent’ marriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard used therapy to save ‘turbulent’ marriage

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 1.39pm
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have spoken candidly about going to therapy (Ian West/PA)
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have spoken candidly about going to therapy (Ian West/PA)

Hollywood couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have spoken about their decision to go to therapy after having a “turbulent” start to their marriage.

American actors Bell, 41 and Shepard, 47, married in 2013 in a low-key ceremony at the Beverly Hills County Clerk’s Office, which Bell said cost 147 dollars.

The couple spoke candidly about their decision to go to therapy on ITV’s This Morning after experiencing difficulties early in their marriage.

Bell, who has started in comedy drama The Good Place and as the voice of Anna in Frozen, said: “I felt very inauthentic to pretend like it’s easy because it’s not, it is so hard.

“We met, we fell in love, we’re both very stubborn people, and year one and two was turbulent, and we thought we need outside opinions.

“We need a bigger toolbox – everyone’s born with a tiny toolbox – so we went to therapy and we figured out how to disagree but still love each other.”

Shepard, who has interviewed the Duke of Sussex on his podcast Armchair Expert, revealed that shortly after going to therapy as a couple for the first time, he and Bell discovered the cause of their relationship difficulties were “embarrassingly simple”.

Speaking to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Shepard said: “It was embarrassingly simple, like this gentleman listened to us argue for six minutes, goes ‘OK, I know exactly what’s going on’.

“You’re an ex-dirtbag. You always think you’re in trouble. You get quiet with depression and when you’re quiet he thinks he’s in trouble and the whole thing blows up.”

The couple, who have worked together on films including Hit And Run and When In Rome, also revealed they would encourage everyone to go to therapy.

Bell added: “It’s like going to the gym – if you want to change and get a six pack, you have to do the work.

“I personally feel like I am not at all embarrassed to say I go to therapy, solo or with (Shepard).

“I almost feel like, if you’re not in therapy, that’s embarrassing.”

Despite the issues the couple have faced, Shepard revealed when they work together on set it is “harmonious”.

“When we’re shooting a movie together, or a TV show, or doing anything together professionally, we have the exact same goal, which is rare, and most couples don’t get to have the exact same goal or benefit from each other’s genius,” he said.

“So for us it’s awesome, because when we work together, I’m like, well, that’s right. She’s incredibly talented. It’s going to make this day easier.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier