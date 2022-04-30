Chris Pine on the ‘responsibility’ of military role in The Contractor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Chris Pine on the ‘responsibility’ of military role in The Contractor

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 2.03pm Updated: April 30 2022, 2.06pm
Chris Pine (David Cheskin/PA)
Chris Pine has spoken about the responsibility he felt portraying a member of the military for his latest film role and how important it is to shine a light on the mental health issues that can face returning service personnel.

In The Contractor, the Wonder Woman star plays a special forces sergeant who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and forced to take work with a private underground military force in order to provide for his family.

The film addresses the problems that can face soldiers when they return home, including the high rates of suicide, and Pine said it felt like “a huge issue”.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s something we talked a lot about while we were filming… I think more soldiers die from self inflicted gunshot wounds than they do in theatre, and it is very important to talk about it.

“I’m glad that we raised it in our film, and we could have spent more time on it, but at least maybe it’ll make people think and ask some questions.”

Pine also discussed how different training and preparing to play a soldier is compared with other action roles.

He said: “You feel a responsibility to the technical advisory, you feel responsibility to the community, because these are people that are using these techniques to in life or death situations.

Chris Pine in The Contractor (STX)

“I also just nerd out on it. I remember when I was a kid my mom gave me a Barbie doll and I ripped off its head and I turned it into a gun. So I love all that technical stuff and the using of the stuff and how you load it, because it’s all pretend for me, I don’t actually have to go to battle.”

His co-star Ben Foster added: “The Army has a different procedure of entering a space than the Navy does, and finding those unique signatures in an accelerated learning process, drawing upon previous training, you start building a physical ability, you hope.

“Because the biggest nightmare for what we do – and it’s not such a huge nightmare, it’s just soul crushing, is that somebody in a green beret is like, ‘Nah, I wouldn’t move like that’.

“And the people helping us on set, who have lived the life, it’s on their heads too, so we can’t let them down.

“So so we’re all very motivated to at least give a sense of the culture that feels lived in.”

The Contractor is released on Amazon Prime Video on May 6.

