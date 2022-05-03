Sophie Turner ‘excited to be expanding family’ after Met Gala pregnancy reveal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sophie Turner ‘excited to be expanding family’ after Met Gala pregnancy reveal

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 12.03am
Sophie Turner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (AP)
Sophie Turner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala (AP)

Sophie Turner has described being pregnant with her second child as “the best blessing ever” after confirming the news at the Met Gala.

The Game Of Thrones star, 26, showed off her growing bump on the red carpet at the fashion event in New York City wearing a long-sleeved black, floor-length Louis Vuitton gown.

She tied the knot with US pop star Joe Jonas, 32, in May 2019 and they welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020.

Turner, who starred as Sansa Stark in HBO epic Game of Thrones, said she feels “very protective” of the life she and Jonas have built (Elle UK/Jem Mitchell)

Speaking to Elle UK, Turner said: “It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength.

“We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Turner, who starred as Sansa Stark in HBO epic Game of Thrones, said she feels “very protective” of the life she and Jonas have built.

She said: “Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it’s for the right reason and makes sense for our careers.

“You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It’s not that cool. And my daughter never asked for any of this.

“I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments.

“It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do’. We’re quite strict about that.”

2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Met Gala (AP)

The actress also admitted to having a “love-hate relationship” with social media.

“I wish I’d never got myself involved with it in the first place,” she said.

“I look at the comments on Instagram and think, ‘Oh, f***. Everyone thinks this about me’. It would completely consume me.

“I have noticed that social media makes me incredibly anxious and it’s something I try to distance myself from.”

Turner said removing social media apps from her phone has been “so helpful”.

She added: “Now, if I do have to go on it, it’s for a few minutes once or twice a week, rather than hours every day. It’s made such a difference. Live real life – it’s much more fun.”

Turner and Jonas began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017.

The couple got married in Las Vegas in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards.

The ceremony was livestreamed by DJ Diplo and Turner later admitted she wished it had been kept private.

The British star is best known for portraying Sansa Stark.

Jonas formed the chart-topping group the Jonas Brothers with his siblings Kevin and Nick.

The June issue of Elle UK is on sale from May 4.

