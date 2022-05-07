Tyson Fury to make guest appearance on new ITV show The Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Tyson Fury to make guest appearance on new ITV show The Games

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 12.03am
Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)

Tyson Fury will make a guest appearance on new ITV show The Games, it has been announced.

The 33-year-old WBC heavyweight champion will join presenters Holly Willoughby, Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff, Alex Scott and Chris Kamara on Monday night.

Known to fans as the Gypsy King, he will offer “insight and opinion” on the performances of a line-up of celebrity athletes competing for medals on the show.

The Games will see 12 celebrities battle it out over a week of live programming, competing in events including diving, cycling, running and weightlifting, each trying to rack up enough points to get them to the top of the medals table and crowned Champion of The Games 2022.

Among those competing are ex-Love Islanders Wes Nelson and Olivia Attwood, former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, Harry Potter actor Josh Herdman, model and autism ambassador Christine McGuinness and The Wanted star Max George.

Tyson will lead a roster of sports stars making guest appearances on the show each night.

On Monday, he will be joined by Olympic gold medallist heptathlete Denise Lewis and Olympic gold medallist diver Matty Lee.

Later in the week, there will be appearances from Hollie Arnold, Dame Sarah Storey, Jermaine Jenas and Daley Thompson.

Hosted live by Willoughby and Flintoff, The Games will feature former professional footballer and presenter Scott as trackside reporter and former footballer and presenter Kamara as commentator.

The Games starts on May 9 at 9pm on ITV.

