Moses Ingram reveals challenges of learning to use a lightsaber

American actress Moses Ingram has said learning to use a lightsaber was a “totally different beast”, while filming for the new Obi-Wan Kenobi mini-series.

Ingram plays the Third Sister, known as Reva, in the upcoming Disney+ series, which follows the Jedi Master as he contends with the consequences of Anakin Skywalker’s corruption to become Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Speaking ahead of the series launch, Ingram said: “There are so many muscles in your hand that you never use until you go to use a lightsaber.”

The new Star Wars spin-off series begins 10 years after the events of the 2005 film Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith in which Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor, faced the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker.

Ingram added: “Getting to learn to use a lightsaber was a totally different beast, but also very fun.

“Once you get it you feel real good, once you finally get it.”

McGregor will be reprising his role as Kenobi more than 15 years after he starred in the three Star Wars prequels from 1999 to 2005.

Having also been an executive producer for the series, the Scottish actor said: “I think that the fans, from what I can see, really want to have an Obi-Wan story, and so I’m really happy that we’ve managed to give them that.”

He added: “I’m glad that people are up for it, I don’t do social media so I’m not aware of that side of things, but I get the impression that people are excited about it.”

Other stars joining the cast include Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma and Rupert Friend.

O’Shea Jackson, Bonnie Piesse, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie will also feature in the series.

Ingram also revealed she knew little about Star Wars before joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast, but was aware of the franchise’s cultural impact.

Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram and Ewan McGregor all star in the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ian West/PA)

“I was definitely thrilled to join it. I did not know a lot about Star Wars, but I know culturally what Star Wars is, I know Vader, I know Obi-Wan,” she said.

“I know a lot more now obviously than I did at the beginning, but it’s still super exciting to join something that’s been around for years and years and years.

“It’s very cool, it’s iconic.”

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is part of a collection of live-action Star Wars shows being created for Disney+.

The streaming service announced in 2020 that it had 10 Star Wars series spin-offs planned, which includes The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett, which premiered at the end of 2021.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available on Disney+ from May 25.