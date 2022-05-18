Sir Michael Palin to travel across Iraq in new Channel 5 series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Michael Palin to travel across Iraq in new Channel 5 series

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 4.42pm
Michael Palin: Into Iraq will air on Channel 5 later this year (ITN Productions/Jaimie Gramston/PA)
Sir Michael Palin will visit Iraq for the first time in a new documentary series for Channel 5.

Michael Palin: Into Iraq will be a three-part series and comes as a follow-up to the 2018 Bafta-nominated Michael Palin In North Korea.

Sir Michael will work with the same crew that accompanied him on his trip to North Korea and give viewers an insight into the country nearly 20 years on from the Iraq war.

He will embark on a 1,000-mile journey, following the course of the Tigris river from its source in eastern Turkey to the Persian Gulf.

The majority of Sir Michael’s journey will be through Iraq, where he will visit Mosul and Erbil, before following the river to Tikrit.

He will continue his journey into the capital Baghdad, exploring the city and the Green Zone.

As he heads further south, Sir Michael will see the historic sites of Babylon and Ur before completing his journey on the coast of Iraq.

During his travels, he will meet the people of Iraq and experience what life is like for the 40 million who live there today.

Sir Michael said: “I’ve never visited Iraq and it’s not the easiest country to work in, which is why we chose it as the focus for this series.

“Scarred by conflict, Iraq is also the birthplace of civilisation.

The three-part series comes as a follow up to Sir Michael’s 2018 trip to North Korea (ITN Productions/Jaimie Gramston/PA)

“Our story is one of survival, of a nation pulled back from the brink. We wanted to show how a country so long associated with war and violence is dealing with a fragile peace.

“The journey was an eye-opener, a succession of new experiences, new places and new people to meet, a fascinating adventure in a land where past, present and future are unlike anywhere else I’ve ever been. It was a pleasure and a privilege to be back on the road.”

The Monty Python star has previously presented a range of travel documentaries which have taken him across the globe, to remote locations including the North and South Poles, the Sahara Desert and the Himalayas.

Channel 5 factual commissioning editor Guy Davies said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Michael again and with the same ITN Productions team on another ground-breaking journey.

“It’s 20 years early next year since the Iraq War started, and that is so often how the region is defined. Michael’s journey goes much deeper, and what a guide to have.”

The series will be produced by ITN Productions and is due to air on Channel 5 later this year.

