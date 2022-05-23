Shock car crash intensifies Coronation Street’s custody battle drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Shock car crash intensifies Coronation Street’s custody battle drama

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 12.03am
The fight for custody of baby Alfie intensifies as a dramatic car crash hits the cobbles (ITV/PA)
The fight for custody of baby Alfie intensifies as a dramatic car crash hits the cobbles (ITV/PA)

A shock car crash is set to hit the cobbles in Coronation Street next week as the battle for baby Alfie intensifies between parents Abi and Imran.

Alfie’s parents, Abi Webster and Imran Habeeb, are currently embroiled in a fight for custody of their son, but solicitor and biological father Imran has paid an associate to lie about Abi, making it appear to the court that she’s returned to taking drugs.

Newly released images give a glimpse of the chaos viewers can expect, with a dramatic week of episodes kicking off with a flashforward of Imran leaving a chilling message for his wife Toyah in which he reveals everything.

Toyah and Imran lie unconscious in the wreckage following a car crash (ITV/PA)

Toyah has been struggling to cope with the revelation that her new husband was unfaithful with Abi, resulting in him fathering baby Alfie and subsequently losing the child they were due to adopt.

As viewers are taken back and forth in time, the action begins to centre around a horrific car crash, which leaves both Toyah and Imran lying unconscious in the wreckage.

Emotions begin to boil over and the stakes are at their highest as Abi, her estranged husband Kevin, Imran and Toyah go head to head.

As the details of the crash are investigated, questions begin to arise about how exactly it happened. As a result, Abi and Kevin find themselves under suspicion from the police.

Over the course of the week, the aim will be to uncover whether the crash was an accident or a deliberate attempt to endanger lives.

In a change to usual transmission times, during the week beginning May 30 the soap will air half an hour episodes Monday to Friday at 7.30pm.

