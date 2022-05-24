Kardashian family share photos following wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kardashian family share photos following wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 1.07am Updated: May 24 2022, 4.58am
Kardashian family share photos following wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker (Doug Peters/PA)
The Kardashian family have shared photos of their luxurious weekend in Italy for the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and her now-husband Travis Barker.

Kylie Jenner shared a selection of snaps on social media on Monday, with Kim Kardashian promising fans she would also be posting “major spam” from the event.

The new Hollywood power couple tied the knot officially in Portofino, in the north-west of Italy, over the weekend after previously having a “practice” wedding last month in Las Vegas.

The couple also previously announced they had legally wed at a courthouse in Anacapa in Santa Barbara, California earlier this month.

Both the reality star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, posted a photo of themselves kissing at the altar, with the caption, “happily ever after”, on Sunday.

Kourtney was dressed in a  floor-length veil with a large image of the Virgin Mary design on the side, and Barker wore a black suit, both designed by Dolce & Gabbana, according to People magazine.

The reality star later posted another photo of the two smiling and facing the guests moments later, with the caption: “Introducing Mr and Mrs Barker.”

She also changed her name to Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Instagram.

Sharing her own “Portofino dump”, Kylie Jenner showed off a selection of snaps, which included herself and her daughter Stormi, food from the wedding, and her sister being walked into the ceremony by family matriarch Kris Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian also shared photos of her outfit for the ceremony, a strapless black and red dress covered in hearts, also designed by Dolce & Gabbana, and a sunflower-inspired headpiece.

Writing on Twitter, Kim told her fans that she was taking extra time “getting all my posts ready”.

“I am prepping all my Italy content now!” she wrote.

“Get ready for the major spam! It won’t take me a week to post it don’t worry lol.

“I just like to live in the moment sometimes but getting all my posts ready.”

