Home Lifestyle

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman reunite in Thor: Love and Thunder trailer

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 3.51am Updated: May 24 2022, 4.16am
Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman reunite in Thor: Love and Thunder trailer (Ian West/PA)
Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman reunite in Thor: Love and Thunder trailer (Ian West/PA)

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman are reunited to take on the villainous God Butcher in the official trailer for Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

The upcoming film sees the God of Thunder set out on a new journey for inner peace, during which he is joined, much to his surprise, by his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman).

The actress, 40, who played Foster in the first two Thor movies in 2011 and 2013, will return to the franchise after nearly a decade to star as Mighty Thor.

The new trailer shows the actress in full superhero costume as the pair reconnect and do battle together.

“What’s it been, like, three years?” Portman asks.

“Eight years, seven months and six days, give or take,” Hemsworth replies sheepishly.

The trailer also reveals Christian Bale’s transformation into the galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who appears bald and white, with body tattoos and orange eyes.

“The only ones who Gods care about is themselves,” he declares, adding: “So this is my vow: all Gods must die.”

Thor and Jane must embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it is too late.

To combat the threat, they will enlist the help of returning characters King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and fellow Marvel heroes The Guardians of the Galaxy.

The trailer also shows Hemsworth’s impressive physical transition back “from dad bod, to God bod” and ends comically with his clothes ripped off by Zeus, played by Russell Crowe.

Marvel also released a new poster for Thor: Love and Thunder, which is due in cinemas on July 8.

Sharing the trailer, Hemsworth promised fans they would be getting “two hours of this beautiful madness” when the film arrived.

“Very excited to drop this trailer! Here’s a two minute sneak peak into a crazy wild fun adventure that has allllll the love and thunder,” he wrote.

“On July 8th we’ll be giving you a full two hours of this beautiful madness. Until then enjoy the ride that is the Official Thor Love and Thunder trailer. Boom!!!!”

