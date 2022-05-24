Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny discusses his ‘epic’ Marvel acting debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny discusses his ‘epic’ Marvel acting debut

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 5.22pm
Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny said joining the Marvel franchise “still feels like a dream” (British GQ/PA)
Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny said joining the Marvel franchise “still feels like a dream” (British GQ/PA)

Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny said joining the Marvel franchise “still feels like a dream”.

The singer and rapper, the world’s most streamed musician on Spotify for the past two years, will star in the film El Muerto as the titular anti-hero – a wrestler with a super-powered mask.

The 28-year-old is the first Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie.

MTV Video Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Bad Bunny at the MTV Video Music Awards 2019 (PA)

Speaking to British GQ about the role, he said: “I grew up watching wrestling; this role is perfect and I know El Muerto is going to be epic.

“I’m a Marvel fan and the fact that I’m now part of this family still feels like a dream.”

On whether he feels pressure moving from music into acting, he added: “Maybe, for some people, it’s different in that the higher they go, the less pressure they feel, because maybe they’re confident that everything they do will be a success.

“But I’m the opposite – the more I acquire an audience, the more I go up, the more pressure I feel to keep going. Sometimes, I can’t sleep thinking about that. I go days without sleeping.”

The musician, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, recently filmed scenes for the upcoming action comedy Bullet Train, in which he stars as an assassin alongside Brad Pitt.

He described the Hollywood star as “super fire” and added: “Sometimes, during filming, they’d yell ‘Cut!’ and I would think, ‘What the f****? I’m here with Brad Pitt!’”

Read the full interview in British GQ’s June issue, on newsstands from May 31, and on GQ.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier