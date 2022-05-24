Aerosmith postpone Las Vegas residency shows after Steven Tyler enters rehab

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aerosmith postpone Las Vegas residency shows after Steven Tyler enters rehab

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 11.49pm
Aerosmith postpone Vegas shows after Steven Tyler enters rehab (PA)

Aerosmith have postponed several of their 2022 show dates after frontman Steven Tyler has been admitted to rehab.

The world-famous rock band said Tyler entered a treatment programme voluntarily after a recent relapse and apologised to fans for the cancellations.

Shows in Las Vegas, where the band was due to begin a residency in June, have been postponed and are scheduled to begin again in September.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the band said in a statement shared on social media.

“After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being.”

The statement continued: “We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can.

“We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.

“Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

Tyler has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past, revealing in 2019 that his bandmates had staged an intervention with him in 1988.

