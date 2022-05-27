Dear Evan Hansen announces date of final West End performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dear Evan Hansen announces date of final West End performance

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 7.35pm
The cast of Dear Evan Hansen (Matthew Murphy/PA)
The cast of Dear Evan Hansen (Matthew Murphy/PA)

West End musical Dear Evan Hansen will close its curtains later this year.

The Olivier award-winning show will stage its final London performance at the Noel Coward Theatre on October 22, three years after its West End premiere in October 2019.

It was among the productions that were forced to shut during the pandemic, returning on October 26 2021.

The show’s Twitter page announced the news, adding: “Thank you to our friends, fans and colleagues in the #DEHLondon Family who have made this show so special. Sincerely, Us”

The hit musical tells the story of anxiety-ridden schoolboy Evan who, in the wake of a classmate’s death, lies about how close he was to the boy.

As his lie spins out of control he is brought closer to the boy’s family with unexpected consequences.

Actor Sam Tutty will continue in the lead role of Evan Hansen until the end of the run.

Dear Evan Hansen
The musical will stage its final London performance at the Noel Coward Theatre on October 22 (Matthew Murphy/PA)

Tutty was among the original cast members when the show opened in the West End and went on to win the Olivier Award for best actor in a musical.

The West End production also won Olivier Awards for best new musical and best original score or new orchestrations, in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge saw a special performance in aid of The Royal Foundation in February 2020.

The West End production of Dear Evan Hansen was the fourth to open worldwide, following the award-winning show on Broadway and in Toronto, Canada, and on the north American tour.

