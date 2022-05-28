Ray Liotta was the most beautiful person, his fiancee says

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jacy Nittolo, the fiancee of Goodfellas’ actor Ray Liotta, has described him as “the most beautiful person inside and out” in a touching tribute.

Liotta died at the age of 67 on May 26.

His publicist Jennifer Allen, from Viewpoint, said the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his latest movie, Dangerous Waters.

Nittolo, 47, who was with the actor in the Dominican Republic at the time of his death, posted a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram.

Alongside a selection of photos of the couple, she wrote: “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical.

“Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever.

“We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way.

“He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.

“He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement.”

Liotta found fame playing ex-con Ray Sinclair in 1986 black comedy Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

He went on to star as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field Of Dreams and is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill in Goodfellas, opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, and directed by Martin Scorsese.

Nittolo’s message comes after a wave of tributes from the film industry, including from Scorsese, 79, who praised the “uniquely gifted” and “courageous” performer.

“My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early,” Scorsese added in a statement.

In recent years Liotta appeared in Marriage Story and No Sudden Move and starred alongside Taron Egerton in the forthcoming Apple TV series Black Bird.

In 2021 he starred in The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints Of Newark, after turning down a role in the original series.

Liotta recently finished filming Cocaine Bear, a film directed by Elizabeth Banks which is to be released in February next year.

The New Jersey-born actor was also reportedly due to star in The Substance alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

Liotta leaves a daughter, Karsen, whose mother is his ex-wife, Michelle Grace.