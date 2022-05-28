Ray Liotta was the most beautiful person, his fiancee says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ray Liotta was the most beautiful person, his fiancee says

By Press Association
May 28 2022, 8.11pm
Ray Liotta (Ian West/PA)
Ray Liotta (Ian West/PA)

Jacy Nittolo, the fiancee of Goodfellas’ actor Ray Liotta, has described him as “the most beautiful person inside and out” in a touching tribute.

Liotta died at the age of 67 on May 26.

His publicist Jennifer Allen, from Viewpoint, said the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his latest movie, Dangerous Waters.

Nittolo, 47, who was with the actor in the Dominican Republic at the time of his death, posted a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram.

Alongside a selection of photos of the couple, she wrote: “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical.

“Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever.

“We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way.

“He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.

“He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement.”

Liotta found fame playing ex-con Ray Sinclair in 1986 black comedy Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

He went on to star as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field Of Dreams and is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill in Goodfellas, opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, and directed by Martin Scorsese.

Nittolo’s message comes after a wave of tributes from the film industry, including from Scorsese, 79, who praised the “uniquely gifted” and “courageous” performer.

“My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early,” Scorsese added in a statement.

In recent years Liotta appeared in Marriage Story and No Sudden Move and starred alongside Taron Egerton in the forthcoming Apple TV series Black Bird.

In 2021 he starred in The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints Of Newark, after turning down a role in the original series.

Liotta recently finished filming Cocaine Bear, a film directed by Elizabeth Banks which is to be released in February next year.

The New Jersey-born actor was also reportedly due to star in The Substance alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

Liotta leaves a daughter, Karsen, whose mother is his ex-wife, Michelle Grace.

