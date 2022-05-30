Liam Gallagher to tie with feuding brother Noel if new album reaches top spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Gallagher to tie with feuding brother Noel if new album reaches top spot

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 6.01pm
Liam Gallagher to tie with feuding brother Noel if new album reaches top spot (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Liam Gallagher to tie with feuding brother Noel if new album reaches top spot (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Liam Gallagher is set to claim another UK number one studio album with C’Mon You Know, which would see him match the success of feuding brother Noel.

The former Oasis frontman, 49, topped the charts in 2017 with As You Were and with Why Me? Why Not. in 2019.

His brother’s 2011 album Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, 2015’s Chasing Yesterday and Who Built The Moon? in 2017 all reached the top spot.

Q Magazine Music Awards – Liam and Noel Gallagher – 1996
Liam and Noel Gallagher at the Q Magazine music awards in London in 1996 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The pair would be level on 10 UK number one albums each, after landing seven with Oasis.

The Gallagher brothers have been embroiled in a feud since the band split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Fans have long hoped for a reunion, but in 2020 Liam said Noel had turned down £100 million to re-form the band for a tour.

Elsewhere, Harry Styles was hoping to continue his chart success after topping the UK album and singles charts with his third album Harry’s House.

The Grammy award-winning singer is set to secure his ninth consecutive week at the top of the singles chart with As It Was, which is the longest-running number one of the year.

