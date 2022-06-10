First Love Island contestant leaves the villa in surprise exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First Love Island contestant leaves the villa in surprise exit

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 3.12pm Updated: June 10 2022, 3.24pm
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV/PA)
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV/PA)

Liam Llewellyn has become the first Love Island contestant to leave the villa, according to reports.

The student, 22, from Wales is said to have quit the ITV2 dating show after just four days.

Friday evening’s show is expected to show him gathering the other islanders around the fire pit to tell them the news, The Sun said.

“I think we need to have a chat, we need to get everyone by the fire pit,” he will say to the other male contestants.

Earlier in the week, viewers voted for Liam to go on two dates with newcomers Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Afia Tonkmor after being left single in the villa.

Despite faring well during the dates and returning to the villa with a woman on each arm, neither showed further interest in him.

He partnered up with Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma on the show’s first day but the 19-year-old dressage rider was stolen by Davide Sanclimenti after his surprise arrival in the villa.

The Welshman previously hinted he was anxious about being left single on the show.

Speaking about the first coupling ceremony of the series, he said: “No one wants to be last one, do they? No one wants to be the last picked.”

Friday night’s episode will also see a recoupling where the boys will choose which girls they want to pair up with.

Ahead of that, 23-year-old fishmonger Luca Bish will have a tense conversation with Davide about their competing affections for Gemma.

Talking in the kitchen, Luca will say: “I hear you’re pissed off that I took Gemma for a chat.”

Davide will respond: “I am not pissed off you took Gemma for a chat. Why did you not come and tell me? At least have the balls to come and tell me, ‘Oh look Davide, I fancy her’.”

But Luca will say: “It’s not that I’ve not got the balls, we are in the same villa, you’re going to see it, aren’t you.”

However, on the same day more sparks will fly between Davide and Ekin-Su when they head to the garden to work out together.

Davide will playfully put Ekin-Su on his shoulders while lifting weights, and she will say: “Oh my God, you’ve impressed me, wow!”

Speaking in the Beach Hut later, she will add: “Oh Davide, the workout was intense, can I get a fan, it’s getting hot in here.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

