Toby Marlow makes history as first non-binary Tony-winner at 75th annual awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Toby Marlow makes history as first non-binary Tony-winner at 75th annual awards

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 2.08am Updated: June 13 2022, 4.36am
Toby Marlow makes history as first non-binary Tony-winner at 75th annual awards (Charles Sykes/AP)
Toby Marlow makes history as first non-binary Tony-winner at 75th annual awards (Charles Sykes/AP)

British composer Toby Marlow has made history as the first non-binary Tony-winner at the 75th annual awards, on a night that celebrated increasing inclusion in the theatre.

The creator of the historical comedy musical, Six, won best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre, alongside co-creator Lucy Moss.

The show is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII presented as a pop concert and was created by Marlow and Moss while they were at Cambridge University together.

Six was nominated for a total of eight Tonys including best new musical, best original score, best direction of a musical, best costume design of a musical, best lighting design of a musical, best sound design of a musical, best choreography and best orchestrations.

Gabriella Slade also won best costume design for her work on the production.

Members of the musical’s cast delivered an explosive rendition of one of the show’s numbers in the final performance of the night.

75th Annual Tony Awards – Show
It was revealed after that performer Mallory Maedke had stepped in with 12 hours notice to fill her part, after an unexpected drop-out (Charles Sykes/AP)

It was revealed after that performer Mallory Maedke had stepped in with 12 hours’ notice to fill her part, after an unexpected drop-out.

British talent fared well elsewhere at the annual award ceremony with top prizes being scooped by actor Simon Russell Beale, and directors Sam Mendes and Marianne Elliott.

The Tony Awards, which honour the best of live Broadway theatre, took place on Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The ceremony was hosted by Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose, who opened the show with a medley of numbers from famous musicals including Chicago, Hamilton and West Side Story.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]