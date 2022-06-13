Denise Van Outen swaps decks for dishes to serve Diana Ross some sole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Denise Van Outen swaps decks for dishes to serve Diana Ross some sole

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 11.40am
Diana Ross, who headlined The Cambridge Club Festival, was reportedly unable to get the food she wanted backstage (Dave Burke/PA)
Denise Van Outen came to Diana Ross’s rescue at the weekend, helping to cook her a meal after her set at a festival.

The veteran singer, who headlined The Cambridge Club Festival, was reportedly unable to get the food she wanted backstage.

With an hour’s notice, TV chef Tristan Welch, from local restaurant Parkers Tavern, curated a five-star menu in the back of a taxi and picked up the ingredients on his way to the festival.

Denise Van Outen and Tristan Welch appeared together on ITV’s Cooking With The Stars (Parri Thomas/PA)

Following her earlier set, Van Outen swapped her decks for dishes to help create the gourmet selection of Ross’s favourites.

The menu included an heirloom tomato and chervil salad, Caesar salad, steak with sauteed new potatoes and tender stem broccoli, and a lemon sole with samphire, nut-brown butter.

“When I heard Miss Ross needed feeding I knew there ain’t no mountain high enough – I had to get there to feed my idol,” Van Outen said.

“How many people can say they have cooked for such an icon?”

Platinum Jubilee
Diana Ross performed at the Platinum Party at the Palace during the celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne (Jacob King/PA)

Van Outen and Welch appeared together on ITV’s Cooking With The Stars in 2021.

They teamed up with Gilbert Holmes, executive head chef at The Ned – the hospitality partner to the festival – to create the meal.

Welch said: “When I got the call to come to the rescue and cook for Diana Ross, I said to myself stop in the name of food! I couldn’t let her go hungry!”

The Cambridge Club Festival 2022 took place over three days from Friday June 10, welcoming 25,000 festival-goers, and included other headliners such as Level 42, Nile Rogers and Chic, and The Jacksons.

