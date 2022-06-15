Celebrities condemn ‘brutal’ Government plans to deport migrants to Rwanda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Celebrities condemn ‘brutal’ Government plans to deport migrants to Rwanda

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 1.34am
Celebrities condemn ‘brutal’ Government plans to deport migrants to Rwanda (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Celebrities condemn ‘brutal’ Government plans to deport migrants to Rwanda (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Celebrities have condemned the “brutal, stupid and damaging” actions of the Government amid the ongoing legal battle to deport migrants to Rwanda.

A plane due to take several individuals to Rwanda was grounded on Tuesday night after last-minute interventions by the European Court of Human Rights.

Comedians Frankie Boyle, Simon Brodkin and Sue Perkins were among those to comment on the controversial policy.

“The Rwanda flight on the anniversary of Grenfell says everything about the direction we’ve traveled in the last five years,” wrote Boyle on Twitter.

Fellow comedian Nish Kumar also celebrated the news of the cancelled flight as “amazing” and “incredible”, sharing tweets from the refugee action group Stop Deportations.

Following the news of the halted flight, Deborah Frances White, host of the Guilty Feminist podcast, added: “Amazing.

“Imagine the emotional toll of those already traumatised souls put on that plane and then taken off though. Are they still in detention?”

Brodkin, who is known for his politically-themed pranks, joked: “Rwanda deportation flight delayed for 6th time.

“Priti Patel vows to never use Ryanair again.”

Perkins described the announcement that the Government would be proceeding with its decision to deport the migrants as “shameless.”

“Today, the govt pushed ahead with the most brutal, stupid and damaging responses to problems they created in the first place,” she wrote.

“This is where xenophobia and ‘sovereignty’ get you; breaking international law and sending asylum seekers to Rwanda.

“Shameless, the lot of them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier