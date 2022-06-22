Rod Stewart and Van Morrison ‘raise the roof’ at prostate cancer charity concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rod Stewart and Van Morrison ‘raise the roof’ at prostate cancer charity concert

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 12.54am
A standing ovation greeted Sir Rod Stewart, Van Morrison and Paloma Faith as they led a star-studded line-up at a charity concert in the Royal Albert Hall (Suzan Moore/PA)
A standing ovation greeted Sir Rod Stewart, Van Morrison and Paloma Faith as they led a star-studded line-up at a charity concert in the Royal Albert Hall.

Thousands flocked to the world-famous venue in central London for the Raise the Roof fundraiser concert on Wednesday evening, organised by the charity Prostate Cancer UK and musician Jools Holland, 64, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2014.

Holland, who performed on the piano alongside his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra throughout the show, accompanied all the musician’s sets.

Raise the Roof
Jools Holland performs at the Raise the Roof. (PA/Suzan Moore)

Olly Alexander, Celeste, Melanie C, Paul Weller, Ruby Turner and Chris Difford were among the acts, performing one or two song covers each.

Celeste, wearing a deep purple gown, delivered a powerful performance of like Ray Charles’ Come Rain or Come Shine while Paloma Faith, in a floor-length silver and gold dress, was cheered on during her rendition of Etta James’ Something’s Got A Hold On Me.

Stand-up comedians Omid Djalili, Harry Hill, Stephen K Amos, Shaparak Khorsandi and Gina Yashere prompted waves of laughter among the audience with jokes ranging from obsessions with their dogs to living with their 82-year-old dad during lockdown.

Raise the Roof
Harry Hill performs at the event. (PA/Suzan Moore)

Meanwhile, Holland and Sir Rod, who donned a silver suit, showcased a new song from a swing album they have been working on.

The Maggie May singer danced across the stage, belting out the chorus lyrics of “sunshine and flowers”.

Raise the Roof
Comedian Stephen K Amos performs at the event. (PA/Suzan Moore)

Sir Rod, who previously battled the disease himself and had flown in from California for the event, told the audience: “It is tremendous to be here.

“You may or may not have had that the dreaded disease. If it wasn’t for my wonderful wife, my gorgeous family and some great doctors, I wouldn’t be here tonight.”

Raise the Roof
Jools Holland performs with Paloma Faith. (PA/Suzan Moore)

The singer later joked about the outfit Van Morrison wore during his set, which included green aviator sunglasses and a baby blue suit with a matching trilby hat.

Sir Rod said: “Ladies and Gentleman, a special round of applause for Van Morrison’s suit.”

“I always warm up with singing Have I Told You Lately? but he’s in the next dressing room so I didn’t do it. Well done, Van.”

Raise the Roof
Van Morrison wore a baby blue suit and aviator sunglasses. (PA/Suzan Moore)

Sir Rod then said “What else have we got to say, Jools?” before adding: “I love you.”

Holland replied: “I love you too” before they spoke about how they met each other through their mutual love of model trains.

Holland repeatedly thanked the performers for their support during the show, saying: “I would like to thank all of the artists who have come from all over the world to be here tonight.”

Raise the Roof
Celeste performs “Come Rain Or Come Shine”. (PA/Suzan Moore)

He told the audience between acts: “I want to say a huge thank you for coming this evening but I really want to thank all the artists.

“They have come because they wanted to support this because they or their families have been affected in some way or they have come because they are my dear friend.”

Mel C also thanked the audience, saying: “This sadly is something that affects so many of us and we’re touched by these awful things in our lives, so we are here and you did a good thing tonight so thank you for being here.”

She then asked Holland on the piano: “What do you think? Shall we go back in time? Shall we get a bit spicy?”.

The audience all roared as Mel C began singing the Spice Girls’ song Who Do You Think You Are?.

Raise the Roof
Melanie C sang “Who Do You Think You Are”. (PA/Suzan Moore)

Olly Alexander also got the audience up out of their seats and dancing as he sang Stevie Wonder’s Sign, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours.

After finishing the song, he raised a towel to his face, laughing: “I’m going to dab myself down after that, sorry.”

Funds from Raise The Roof, which was also organised by the founder of Prostate Cancer UK, Professor Jonathan Waxman, will go towards research into helping to find a better testing approach to prostate cancer and one which could be used for a UK-wide screening programme, the charity has previously said.

In March this year, Holland told the PA news agency about his own diagnosis in 2014, revealing he was diagnosed following a routine blood test and at the time had no symptoms.

Raise the Roof
Olly Alexander performs during the Raise the Roof fundraiser organised by Jools Holland at the Royal Albert Hall, London. (PA/Suzan Moore)

He added that it is “really important for men to be aware of the facts of prostate cancer and understand their risk”.

Sir Rod also battled the disease and was given all-clear in 2019 after being diagnosed two years earlier.

The singer, who has previously spoken out encouraging more men at risk to speak to their GP, said ahead of the concert: “I’m in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early… Guys, you’ve got to really go to the doctor.”

